Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 3,815,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,204. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.