PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $291,056.36 and approximately $2,794.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

