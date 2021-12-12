Portion Price Hits $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $5.50 million and $58,054.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

