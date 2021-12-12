POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $61.75

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.75, but opened at $60.11. POSCO shares last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 602 shares.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

