Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.84. Approximately 13,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Price Setters Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.