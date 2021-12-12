Prism Advisors Inc. Buys 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,719.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.