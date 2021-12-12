Prism Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

