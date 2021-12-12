Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,470 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,275,000 after buying an additional 492,192 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 454,059 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.