Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.63 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67.

