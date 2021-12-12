Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

