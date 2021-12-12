Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 109.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

