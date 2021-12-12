Private Advisor Group LLC Has $587,000 Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $27.32 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40.

