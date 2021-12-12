Private Advisor Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,243 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 503,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 348,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 195,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 130,896 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

