PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.62 Million

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $63.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.39 million and the highest is $64.00 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $250.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $250.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $270.74 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PROS by 326.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PROS by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

PRO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 227,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

