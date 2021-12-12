ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $52.42

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.42, but opened at $54.52. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

