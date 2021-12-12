Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

PB opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

