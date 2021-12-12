PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.85

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 559666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

