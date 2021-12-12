Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. Public Mint has a market cap of $9.98 million and $53,069.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

