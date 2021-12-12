Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

