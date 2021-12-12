Public Storage (PSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on December 30th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $14.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $348.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $348.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

