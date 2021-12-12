Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $276.28 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.34 or 0.08096123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00079689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.63 or 1.00259463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

