Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 108.9% Higher Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 65.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $9.12 or 0.00018276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $47.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 108.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

