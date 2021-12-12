Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Weber Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weber in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $11.98 on Friday. Weber has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

