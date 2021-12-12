Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

