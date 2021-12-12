QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $33,558,420 in the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

