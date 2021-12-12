QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches Market Cap of $81.45 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $249.00 or 0.00502309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.17 or 0.08059611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.90 or 1.00122390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002765 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars.

