Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,277,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

