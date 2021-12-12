R. F. Lafferty Boosts KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target to $6.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.26. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,471.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,388 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.