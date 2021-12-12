Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,284 over the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $27,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

