Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

