Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $349,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

