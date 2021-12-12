Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 58.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,750,000 after buying an additional 260,411 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.