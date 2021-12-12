Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

