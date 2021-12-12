Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

