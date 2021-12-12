Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CDW by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

