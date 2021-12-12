Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,370 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

