Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

