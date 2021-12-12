Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $30.86 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $30,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

FTCH opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

