Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $24,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 95,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,010.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,690,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock worth $26,061,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.