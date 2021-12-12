Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.17 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

