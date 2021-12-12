Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $85,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

