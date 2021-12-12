Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $532,817.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.