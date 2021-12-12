Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.25

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.25 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.63). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.64), with a volume of 17,716 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £194.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.64), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($66,528.52).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

