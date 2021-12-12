Redpanda Earth One Day Volume Reaches $238,226.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $4.78 million and $238,226.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redpanda Earth alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.51 or 0.08067643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.41 or 0.99908594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

