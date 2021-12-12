Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Hits Market Cap of $67.53 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $438.25 or 0.00898993 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $67.53 million and $4.26 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.44 or 0.99333191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,085 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

