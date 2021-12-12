Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $58.26 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $58.26 million and $1.29 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for $378.10 or 0.00770780 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,085 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

