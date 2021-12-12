Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,670

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,670 ($35.41) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.31) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.83) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,540 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.29).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,402 ($31.85) on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.94). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,280.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £46.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71.

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($467,205.94).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

