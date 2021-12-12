Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €40.00 ($44.94) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €35.00 ($39.33). The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Renault stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

