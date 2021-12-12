REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

REVG opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

