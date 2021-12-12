Reviewing AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech -5.18% -3.09% -2.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and Fuel Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fuel Tech has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Fuel Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Fuel Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fuel Tech $22.55 million 2.07 -$4.28 million ($0.07) -22.00

AeroClean Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuel Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats AeroClean Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

